Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,191 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 12th total of 17,811 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

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Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

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Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company’s core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

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