Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 788 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 12th total of 1,212 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sims Metal Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Stock Up 2.2%

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $13.01 on Friday. Sims Metal Management has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

(Get Free Report)

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.