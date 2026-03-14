Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 236,821 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 12th total of 310,202 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 220,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.06.

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Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVOL. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX. SVOL was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

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