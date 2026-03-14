Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $9.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVM. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $11.00 price target on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,389 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,138,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,155 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,966,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,845,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 0.92. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

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