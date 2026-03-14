Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$175.00 and last traded at C$175.00. 1,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$177.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKFOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sika presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sika Trading Down 3.0%

Sika Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$195.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$204.81.

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

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