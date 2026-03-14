Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.9190. Approximately 557,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,279,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on SGML
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 142.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,606,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth about $11,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,772 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,463,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 416.8% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 816,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 658,533 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.
Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.
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