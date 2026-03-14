Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.9190. Approximately 557,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,279,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

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Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 142.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,606,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth about $11,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,772 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,463,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 416.8% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 816,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 658,533 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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