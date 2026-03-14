Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 108.2% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Seaport Research Partners reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,882 shares of company stock worth $16,616,757. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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