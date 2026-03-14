Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 41.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $21,321,584.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 260,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,508,079.90. This represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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