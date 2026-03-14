Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,121,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

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Cummins Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $535.58 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $617.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cummins from $599.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $696.00 price objective on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Earl Newsome sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.67, for a total value of $758,771.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,057.63. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total value of $2,497,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,990.90. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,489. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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