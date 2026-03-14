Shuffle Trading Down 27.4% This Week (SHFL)

Shuffle (SHFL) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Shuffle token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Shuffle has a market cap of $78.71 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Shuffle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shuffle has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shuffle Profile

Shuffle’s genesis date was March 13th, 2024. Shuffle’s total supply is 956,134,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,431,359 tokens. Shuffle’s official Twitter account is @shufflecom. Shuffle’s official website is shuffle.com.

Buying and Selling Shuffle

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuffle (SHFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuffle has a current supply of 956,134,768.89961498 with 394,051,078.4585863 in circulation. The last known price of Shuffle is 0.23351517 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,043,871.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shuffle.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shuffle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shuffle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shuffle using one of the exchanges listed above.

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