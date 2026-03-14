Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Decreases By 23.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 589,830 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 12th total of 774,351 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $75.47 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22.

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About Wolters Kluwer

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Wolters Kluwer is a global information services company that provides expert solutions and software to professionals in the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. Its offerings combine authoritative content with advanced workflows and analytics to help organizations improve efficiency, manage risk and comply with regulatory requirements. Customers rely on Wolters Kluwer’s platforms for critical functions such as clinical decision support, tax preparation, audit and financial reporting, legal research and regulatory intelligence.

In healthcare, Wolters Kluwer delivers evidence-based clinical decision tools, medical reference materials and electronic health record integrations designed to support patient safety and quality outcomes.

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