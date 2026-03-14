Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Drops By 24.5%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,389,610 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 12th total of 4,489,734 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,204,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,204,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.52. 8,761,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,863. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.03.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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