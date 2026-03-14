Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Grows By 44.4%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,575 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 12th total of 26,710 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VLYPP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

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Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLYPP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, whose principal subsidiary, Valley Bank, delivers a full spectrum of financial services. Founded in 1927 as The Bank of Passaic County, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become a regional banking franchise. Valley National Bancorp provides commercial and consumer banking services, with offerings that include deposit accounts, business and agricultural lending, residential real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to core lending and deposit-taking activities, Valley National Bancorp operates specialized businesses covering mortgage banking, wealth management, and insurance services.

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