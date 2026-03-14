Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Grows By 108.6%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,374 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the February 12th total of 4,974 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Down 0.6%

KF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Korea Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,456,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,538,000 after buying an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Korea Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc (NYSE: KF) is a closed-end management investment company that provides U.S. investors with focused exposure to the South Korean equity market. Established in 1953, it is one of the oldest U.S. funds dedicated to investing in Korean securities. The Fund is domiciled in Delaware and trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a broad range of companies operating in one of Asia’s leading economies.

The Fund’s primary business activity is the acquisition of common stocks and American depositary receipts issued by companies that are either domiciled in South Korea or derive a significant portion of their revenues from Korean operations.

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