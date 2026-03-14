Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Decreases By 26.9%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 91,074 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 12th total of 124,546 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,167.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,167.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy”.

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TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $19.50 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG is a Germany-based real estate company principally engaged in the acquisition, development and management of residential properties. Headquartered in Hamburg, the company focuses on creating a stable and diversified portfolio of rental housing across urban and growth regions. TAG Immobilien operates under a strategy of selective purchases, targeted modernization and active asset management to drive both occupancy levels and long-term value growth.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition of existing residential buildings, the implementation of energy-efficient renovations and the day-to-day management of rental units.

Further Reading

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