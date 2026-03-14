Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Decreases By 26.9%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 91,074 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 12th total of 124,546 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,167.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,167.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien Stock Performance
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
TAG Immobilien AG is a Germany-based real estate company principally engaged in the acquisition, development and management of residential properties. Headquartered in Hamburg, the company focuses on creating a stable and diversified portfolio of rental housing across urban and growth regions. TAG Immobilien operates under a strategy of selective purchases, targeted modernization and active asset management to drive both occupancy levels and long-term value growth.
The company’s core business activities include the acquisition of existing residential buildings, the implementation of energy-efficient renovations and the day-to-day management of rental units.
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