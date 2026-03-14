Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Expands By 43.2%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 245,359 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the February 12th total of 171,323 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STJPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on STJPF
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
St. James’s Place Company Profile
St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) is a UK‐based wealth management firm that provides financial advice, investment management and related services to individual and corporate clients. The company’s offerings include retirement planning, tax-efficient investment solutions, estate and inheritance planning, philanthropic advice and insurance products. By partnering with a network of trained financial advisers, St. James’s Place delivers tailored financial plans designed to help clients meet their long-term objectives.
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Cirencester, England, St.
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