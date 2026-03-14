Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Expands By 43.2%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 245,359 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the February 12th total of 171,323 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STJPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

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St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) is a UK‐based wealth management firm that provides financial advice, investment management and related services to individual and corporate clients. The company’s offerings include retirement planning, tax-efficient investment solutions, estate and inheritance planning, philanthropic advice and insurance products. By partnering with a network of trained financial advisers, St. James’s Place delivers tailored financial plans designed to help clients meet their long-term objectives.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Cirencester, England, St.

Further Reading

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