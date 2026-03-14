Short Interest in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Expands By 42.2%

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 110,531 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 12th total of 77,753 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Resources in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 610,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

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Solitario Resources Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 245,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,263. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Solitario Resources has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Solitario Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPL

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario’s work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company’s project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

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