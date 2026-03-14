Short Interest in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Expands By 46.6%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 269,731 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 12th total of 183,999 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,134 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,134 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance
PINWF stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.25.
Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile
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