Short Interest in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Expands By 46.6%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 269,731 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 12th total of 183,999 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,134 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,134 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

PINWF stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

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Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

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Further Reading

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC is an automotive software provider. The Company is engaged in the dealer management software business. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, formerly known as Pendragon PLC, is based in United Kingdom.

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