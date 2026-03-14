Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Declines By 54.6%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,074 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,074 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

NioCorp Developments stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. 384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $6.09.

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NioCorp Developments Company Profile

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NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) is a mineral development company focused on the exploration and advancement of critical minerals essential to modern industry. The company’s flagship asset, the Elk Creek Project in southeast Nebraska, hosts one of the largest known niobium resources in North America. NioCorp is working to secure permits and complete engineering studies to transition Elk Creek from exploration to production.

At Elk Creek, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium for the steel and aerospace sectors, scandium oxide for advanced aluminum alloys, and titanium dioxide for pigment and metal applications.

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