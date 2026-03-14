Short Interest in Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Declines By 33.7%

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,990 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 12th total of 31,666 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Millennium Group International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Millennium Group International Price Performance

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Millennium Group International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410. Millennium Group International has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.87.

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

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