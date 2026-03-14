Short Interest in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA) Expands By 53.2%

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,252,107 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 12th total of 817,238 shares. Currently, 941.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,656,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,656,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 941.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDJM Stock Performance

NASDAQ UOKA opened at $0.06 on Friday. MDJM has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 16th. The 1-35 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDJM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in MDJM Ltd. ( NASDAQ:UOKA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Marex Group plc owned 1.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDJM in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDJM

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.