Short Interest in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA) Expands By 53.2%

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,252,107 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 12th total of 817,238 shares. Currently, 941.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,656,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,656,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 941.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MDJM Stock Performance
NASDAQ UOKA opened at $0.06 on Friday. MDJM has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.
MDJM’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 16th. The 1-35 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDJM
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDJM in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MDJM
MDJM Company Profile
Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.
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