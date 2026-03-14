Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Rises By 53.3%

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,927,236 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 12th total of 7,778,901 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 743,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,596. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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