Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Increases By 169.6%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,058 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the February 12th total of 7,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,297 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,297 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LDRT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

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iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Company Profile

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The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (LDRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds Treasury ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises US Treasury bonds Government, Treasury Investment Grade annually. LDRT was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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