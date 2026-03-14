Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Increases By 169.6%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,058 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the February 12th total of 7,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,297 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,297 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:LDRT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $26.15.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Company Profile
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