Short Interest in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Rises By 45.3%

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 270,815 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 12th total of 186,376 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,026 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 334,026 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

DBA stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

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