Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Declines By 26.5%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,868,383 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 12th total of 16,137,050 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,068.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,068.2 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

GNMLF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Genomma Lab Internacional has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

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Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

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Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V. is a Mexico City–based consumer healthcare company that develops, markets and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, personal care products and beauty solutions. Since its founding in 1996, the firm has built a diversified portfolio encompassing topical analgesics, cold and flu remedies, digestive health treatments, skin and hair care lines, and nutritional supplements. Its product mix blends proprietary brands with licensed formulas, targeting everyday wellness and self-care needs.

The company’s growth strategy hinges on intensive marketing campaigns, including television infomercials, digital advertising and direct‐to‐consumer promotions.

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