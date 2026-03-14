Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Expands By 126.7%

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 100,535 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the February 12th total of 44,344 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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