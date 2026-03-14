Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Expands By 126.7%

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 100,535 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the February 12th total of 44,344 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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