Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rises By 91.7%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,646 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the February 12th total of 38,409 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVVTY opened at $63.00 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

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Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

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Evolution AB (publ) is a Sweden‐based B2B provider of live casino solutions for the global online gaming industry. Established in 2006 and headquartered in Stockholm, the company specializes in streaming real-time table games—such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat—as well as innovative game shows like Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live and Lightning Roulette. Evolution operates state-of-the-art studios equipped with professional dealers, interactive interfaces and multi-camera setups to deliver high-quality, regulated live gaming experiences to licensed online operators worldwide.

Over the years, Evolution has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and studio launches across multiple jurisdictions.

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