Short Interest in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Drops By 24.6%

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,717 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the February 12th total of 22,175 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,838. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $38.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Industrial Select Sector index. The fund provides 3X leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US industrial companies. DUSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

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