Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Rises By 47.8%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,538 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 12th total of 13,221 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,395.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,395.6 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUZF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

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DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

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DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is one of the world’s longest-standing engine manufacturers, tracing its origins to 1864 when Nicolaus August Otto developed the first functional internal combustion engine. Over the decades, DEUTZ has evolved through technological milestones—including the advent of high-speed diesel engines—and played a pivotal role in defining power solutions for industrial applications.

The company’s core business centers on designing, producing, and distributing air- and liquid-cooled diesel and gas engines.

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