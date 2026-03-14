Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Drops By 31.7%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 605,843 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the February 12th total of 887,255 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,240 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 283,240 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 194,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $609.20 million, a PE ratio of 207.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

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CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 1.76%. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,688.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,166,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 234.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 642,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,162 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 615,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTO. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JonesTrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTO

About CTO Realty Growth

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CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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