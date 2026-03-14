Short Interest in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Decreases By 24.2%

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 492,251 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 12th total of 649,623 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 289,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research report on Friday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

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Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

NYSE:KOF traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $116.36.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.04). Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 31.8% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 531,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 506.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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