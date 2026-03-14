Short Interest in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Decreases By 39.2%

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 540,657 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 12th total of 889,859 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Cineverse

In other Cineverse news, insider Gary S. Loffredo purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 200,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,674. This trade represents a 17.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,168 shares in the company, valued at $308,336. This represents a 29.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $375,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cineverse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVS. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cineverse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cineverse during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cineverse during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cineverse by 31.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Cineverse Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CNVS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 120,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,292. Cineverse has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNVS

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.

In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.

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