Short Interest in CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Increases By 47.1%

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,414 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 12th total of 961 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Price Performance

CIMDF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

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About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

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CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) is one of Southeast Asia’s leading universal banking groups, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Through its integrated network of consumer banking, corporate and investment banking, Islamic banking and group strategy and services, the bank delivers a comprehensive suite of financial products including retail and commercial loans, trade finance, treasury, asset management, insurance and wealth management solutions.

Tracing its roots back to the establishment of Bian Chiang Bank in 1906, the group underwent a series of mergers and acquisitions before unifying under the CIMB banner in 2005, and listing on Bursa Malaysia in 2006.

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