Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Decreases By 29.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 52,570 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 12th total of 74,183 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,202. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.77. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $1,046.98.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of peptide-based therapeutics. The company’s pipeline centers on novel treatments targeting oncology, endocrine and metabolic disorders. By leveraging proprietary peptide synthesis and formulation technologies, China SXT aims to advance next-generation biologics that address unmet medical needs in both domestic and international markets.

The company’s core product candidates include long-acting peptide hormones and peptide-drug conjugates designed to improve patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.