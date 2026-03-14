Short Interest in Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreases By 54.7%

Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,990 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the February 12th total of 33,081 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brambles Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BXBLY opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Brambles has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Brambles to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) is a global supply-chain logistics company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for its pooled pallet and reusable packaging services. The company operates the CHEP brand for pallets and larger load-carrier solutions and the IFCO brand for reusable plastic crates, offering customers standardized, shared assets that move goods through retail, grocery, manufacturing and other supply chains.

Brambles’ core activities include the management, distribution and maintenance of pooled pallets, crates and containers; repair and refurbishment services; and logistics support such as asset tracking and inventory management.

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