Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Increases By 65.0%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,262 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the February 12th total of 16,524 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGLC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883. BioNexus Gene Lab has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 5.17.

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Institutional Trading of BioNexus Gene Lab

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 226.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 2.02% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNexus Gene Lab in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BioNexus Gene Lab has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

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