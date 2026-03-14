Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SHO has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Phillip Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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About Shopify

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment. The Recreational segment consists of planting, harvesting, and sale of psychoactive cannabis. The Cannabinoids Extraction segment consists of planting, harvesting, and sale of hemp and the related cannabinoid extraction for medicinal use.

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