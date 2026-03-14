ServiceTitan’s (TTAN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTAN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.63.

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ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. ServiceTitan has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $131.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of -0.72.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceTitan news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $1,685,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceTitan

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed continued revenue growth and an EPS beat: revenue ~ $254M (+21% YoY) and reported EPS of $0.27, topping consensus. This supports demand for ServiceTitan’s core platform. Earnings Summary

Q4 results showed continued revenue growth and an EPS beat: revenue ~ $254M (+21% YoY) and reported EPS of $0.27, topping consensus. This supports demand for ServiceTitan’s core platform. Positive Sentiment: Management named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI‑first product strategy — a strategic hire that could accelerate product differentiation and monetization. Appointment Release

Management named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI‑first product strategy — a strategic hire that could accelerate product differentiation and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $255–257M and FY revenue guidance near ~$1.1B (roughly in line with consensus), reducing surprise risk on top‑line but leaving EPS guidance interpretation mixed. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $255–257M and FY revenue guidance near ~$1.1B (roughly in line with consensus), reducing surprise risk on top‑line but leaving EPS guidance interpretation mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlight writeups are available for investors looking for management color on growth, margins and 2027 assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlight writeups are available for investors looking for management color on growth, margins and 2027 assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and lower/stable ratings pressured sentiment today. Examples include Citigroup cut to $88 (neutral), Canaccord to $105 (buy), Truist to $100 (buy), Morgan Stanley to $118 (overweight), Needham to $100, BMO to $92, Wells Fargo to $115 and KeyCorp to $120 — a net shift toward lower near‑term upside expectations. Analyst Actions

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and lower/stable ratings pressured sentiment today. Examples include Citigroup cut to $88 (neutral), Canaccord to $105 (buy), Truist to $100 (buy), Morgan Stanley to $118 (overweight), Needham to $100, BMO to $92, Wells Fargo to $115 and KeyCorp to $120 — a net shift toward lower near‑term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite the top‑line beat, GAAP operating and net losses remain; several notes and market writeups characterize the quarter as “mixed” and flag the firm’s continued unprofitability, which increases short‑term volatility risk. Analysis: Mixed Results

Despite the top‑line beat, GAAP operating and net losses remain; several notes and market writeups characterize the quarter as “mixed” and flag the firm’s continued unprofitability, which increases short‑term volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: High insider selling activity and reports of heavy option speculation / trading may amplify downside pressure and volume volatility. Quiver Quant: Trading & Insider Notes

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Further Reading

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