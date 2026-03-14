ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW is Thematics Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 3.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $73,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $2,589,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,895,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,453,716,000 after buying an additional 398,071 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 105.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 668,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,355,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 49.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $951,106,000 after buying an additional 341,037 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,332,000 after acquiring an additional 206,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5%

NOW stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Key ServiceNow News

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.06.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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