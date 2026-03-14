Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Septerna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Septerna from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Septerna in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Septerna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

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Septerna Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:SEPN opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 3.46. Septerna has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 106.37%.The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Septerna

In other Septerna news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,979,729.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283.30. The trade was a 98.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,834.73. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Septerna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Septerna by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Septerna by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Septerna by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Septerna News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Septerna this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on SEPN, signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s longer‑term upside despite the cuts. MarketBeat SEPN page

HC Wainwright kept a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on SEPN, signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s longer‑term upside despite the cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup: a Globe and Mail piece highlights mixed analyst views on several tech names including Septerna, underscoring market disagreement about timing and magnitude of recovery. Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names

Coverage roundup: a Globe and Mail piece highlights mixed analyst views on several tech names including Septerna, underscoring market disagreement about timing and magnitude of recovery. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published multi‑quarter 2027 EPS projections (Q1–Q4 2027 and FY2027), providing a forward framework for the next fiscal year but not materially changing the firm’s Buy stance. MarketBeat SEPN page

HC Wainwright published multi‑quarter 2027 EPS projections (Q1–Q4 2027 and FY2027), providing a forward framework for the next fiscal year but not materially changing the firm’s Buy stance. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut Q1–Q4 2026 quarter estimates (Q1 to ($0.46), Q2 to ($0.55), Q3 to ($0.62), Q4 to ($0.70)), lowering FY2026 EPS to ($2.34) from ($1.67). The downward revisions widen expected near‑term losses and create pressure on sentiment. MarketBeat SEPN page

About Septerna

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We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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