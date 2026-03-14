Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 209,215.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,195 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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