Sanders Capital LLC Sells 393,320 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,320 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 1.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of PDD worth $1,074,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in PDD by 352.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Loop Capital set a $170.00 target price on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Arete Research set a $130.00 price target on PDD in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price target on PDD in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on PDD in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.01.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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