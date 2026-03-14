Sanders Capital LLC Has $4.55 Billion Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,675,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,920 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 5.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 4.68% of HCA Healthcare worth $4,549,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $533.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.21 and a 12-month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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