Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by Dnca Finance

Dnca Finance lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dnca Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $2,826,049,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,737,000 after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,157,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,051,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,753,519,000 after buying an additional 1,729,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

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Salesforce Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $192.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $296.05. The company has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

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Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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