Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,009,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,289 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 44.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $658,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,355 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,294,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,953,000 after buying an additional 3,342,325 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,864,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,884,000 after buying an additional 133,206 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,749,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after buying an additional 5,524,085 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

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