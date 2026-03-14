Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,436,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,113,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,680,000 after purchasing an additional 570,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,343,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,535,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,282,000 after purchasing an additional 498,006 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,040 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

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