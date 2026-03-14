Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.23, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

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The company reported Q4 net revenue of $26.5M (down 9.3%) and FY2025 revenue of $107.1M (down 5.1%), with a large portion of the decline attributed to reduced political advertising.

(down 9.3%) and FY2025 revenue of (down 5.1%), with a large portion of the decline attributed to reduced political advertising. Saga recorded a $20.4M non‑cash impairment (including $19.2M of goodwill) and a retroactive music‑licensing settlement that increased station operating expense by $2.2M, which turned what would have been reported profits into operating and net losses for Q4 and the year.

(including $19.2M of goodwill) and a retroactive music‑licensing settlement that increased station operating expense by $2.2M, which turned what would have been reported profits into operating and net losses for Q4 and the year. The company closed the sale of 24 towers, recognizing an $11.6M gain and total proceeds of $15.1M (net cash ~ $9.8M), which funded dividends, buybacks, and provided capital for strategic investments.

Digital/interactive initiatives showed strong growth (interactive revenue +19.1% Y/Y and +25.8% in Q4; search +59%, targeted display +44.8%, e‑commerce +16%), and management is investing ~$1.5M in 2026 to scale digital infrastructure and hires to drive further digital revenue.

Balance‑sheet and shareholder returns remain priorities — cash and short‑term investments ~ $31.8M at year‑end, a $0.25 quarterly dividend paid/declared, and $2.5M of share repurchases in 2025, with the board signaling continued dividends and buyback flexibility.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SGA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of -0.02. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $68,376.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 881,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,201.08. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 30,720.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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About Saga Communications

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Saga Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: SGA) is an independent radio broadcasting company that owns and operates a portfolio of local radio stations across the United States. Headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, the company focuses on full‐service radio properties offering a variety of formats, including music, news‐talk and sports programming. In addition to traditional over‐the‐air broadcasts, Saga leverages web streaming and mobile platforms to broaden listener reach and provide advertisers with multimedia opportunities.

Founded in 1985 by Edward J.

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