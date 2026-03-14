Sabby Management LLC Purchases New Position in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited $EEIQ

Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. EpicQuest Education Group International comprises approximately 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.85% of EpicQuest Education Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EpicQuest Education Group International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EpicQuest Education Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance

NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $2.72 on Friday. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

(Free Report)

EpicQuest Education Group International, Inc (NASDAQ: EEIQ) is a U.S.-listed holding company whose primary operations are conducted through its China-based subsidiaries focused on after-school English language immersion programs for K-12 students. The company aims to bridge language gaps by delivering structured English curricula that blend core language skills with cultural enrichment activities. EpicQuest’s model combines in-person instruction at its network of local learning centers with supplemental online resources to reinforce student engagement and learning outcomes.

EpicQuest offers a diverse suite of educational services, including weekday after-school classes, weekend workshops, holiday and summer camps, and study abroad preparation modules.

Further Reading

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