RZcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $30.69 Thousand (RZ)

RZcoin (RZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. RZcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.76 billion and approximately $30.69 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RZcoin token can currently be bought for $207.89 or 0.00294133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RZcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RZcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,526.30 or 0.99782085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RZcoin Profile

RZcoin’s launch date was October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game. The official message board for RZcoin is coin.rz.game/blog. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin.

RZcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 208.53667844 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RZcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RZcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RZcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RZcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.