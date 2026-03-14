Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 77,516 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 12th total of 103,555 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryvyl by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryvyl by 403,087.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 701,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 701,373 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVYL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryvyl presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Ryvyl Stock Down 1.4%

Ryvyl stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.69.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

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